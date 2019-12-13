Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert 'Bobby' Guynn. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial Services will be held at a later date in Bellevue Memorial Park for Robert Leslie Guynn, 92, who passed away on December 11, 2019. Mr. Guynn, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Fredrick Guynn and the former Susie McQueen. Robert "Bobby" was a proud veteran of WWII, serving with the U.S. Navy, first on the USS Artemis at the Bikini Atoll test site and then on the USS Kearsarge. Upon returning home, Robert worked in telecommunications his entire career, beginning as a Lineman and retiring as a Supervising Engineer. He was an avid UL baseball fan, a member of the original "Dirty Dozen" and a season ticket holder since 1987. He was also a big fan of the UL girls' softball program. "Bobby" was a devoted caregiver to friends and family alike, always taking the opportunity to help those in need. He will be sorely missed by all those that knew him. He is survived by his daughters, Laura Guynn, Lorna Guynn, Judy McBane and husband David; and many nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Barbara; parents, Fredrick and Susie Guynn; brother, Jim Guynn and wife Bertha; brother, Richard Guynn; and sister, Marjorie Cummins and husband Bill. The family would like to thank the staff of Nursing Specialties and Heart of Hospice. Additionally, special thanks go to Darnell Buford, his devoted caregiver. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Heart of Hospice and Ragin' Cajuns Athletic Foundation, specifically to the baseball program. Personal condolences may be sent to the Guynn family at Memorial Services will be held at a later date in Bellevue Memorial Park for Robert Leslie Guynn, 92, who passed away on December 11, 2019. Mr. Guynn, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Fredrick Guynn and the former Susie McQueen. Robert "Bobby" was a proud veteran of WWII, serving with the U.S. Navy, first on the USS Artemis at the Bikini Atoll test site and then on the USS Kearsarge. Upon returning home, Robert worked in telecommunications his entire career, beginning as a Lineman and retiring as a Supervising Engineer. He was an avid UL baseball fan, a member of the original "Dirty Dozen" and a season ticket holder since 1987. He was also a big fan of the UL girls' softball program. "Bobby" was a devoted caregiver to friends and family alike, always taking the opportunity to help those in need. He will be sorely missed by all those that knew him. He is survived by his daughters, Laura Guynn, Lorna Guynn, Judy McBane and husband David; and many nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Barbara; parents, Fredrick and Susie Guynn; brother, Jim Guynn and wife Bertha; brother, Richard Guynn; and sister, Marjorie Cummins and husband Bill. The family would like to thank the staff of Nursing Specialties and Heart of Hospice. Additionally, special thanks go to Darnell Buford, his devoted caregiver. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Heart of Hospice and Ragin' Cajuns Athletic Foundation, specifically to the baseball program. Personal condolences may be sent to the Guynn family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close