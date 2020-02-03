Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert 'Bobby' Viator Sr.. View Sign Service Information Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory 108 Hardware Rd. Broussard , LA 70518 (337)-330-8006 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services for Robert "Bobby" Viator, Sr. 59, will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. The family request that visiting hours be observed beginning at 9 AM in the Chapel of Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory, 108 Hardware Road, Broussard, LA. Visitation will continue until time of departure at 1 PM for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milton at 2 PM. Father William Schambough will be the Celebrant of the Holy Mass. Burial will take place at a later date. Robert Joseph Viator Sr. was born in Lafayette, LA., on January 27, 1961. He was a native of Milton, LA. "Bobby", as most knew him, was known for his leadership and hardworking mentality. Bobby worked at Lafayette Marble and Granite for 28 years, through which he made many true friends. Bobby was a good and loving husband, father and friend to many. He was an avid pool player for the APA Pool and played at White Diamonds Pool Hall for many years. He is well known by many and mostly due to his willingness to help and his strong work ethic. He enjoyed cutting grass, fishing and hanging out with his friends. Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Bernadette Landry Viator of Milton; three sons, Brad Abel Viator and his wife Casey of New Iberia, Derrick Scott Landry and his wife Tayla of Youngsville, and Robert Joseph Viator Jr. and his wife Janna of Lafayette; mother Mary Ann Viator of Breaux Bridge; five grandchildren Dylan Micheal Viator, Parker Scott Landry, Jaylene Elizabeth Viator, Sawyer Ann Landry, and Lincoln Alexander Viator; two sisters Patsy Viator Dupuis of Breaux Bridge, and Cathy Viator Wright and her husband David of Symrna, TN; one brother Wallace Joseph Viator Jr. of Breaux Bridge; and by his beloved dog Bishop. He was preceded in death by his father Wallace Joseph Viator Sr., brother-in-law Kerman Paul Dupuis as well as his loving dog Ali. A Special Thank You to Danielle and staff at University Hospital and Clinics, and Laci, Steve and Staff of Hospice of Acadiana. Your continued support will forever be appreciated. 