A Memorial Visitation with words from his dear friends shared at 1:00 pm, will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Robert Brice Elwell, 68, who passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at his home. Inurnment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery. Robert was born May 16, 1950 in Hobbs, New Mexico and was a long-time resident of Lafayette. Robert attended the University of Southwestern Louisiana (USL), where he obtained his degree in Geology. A respected geologist and consultant in the oil and gas industry, Robert went out on his own at the age of 30 years old, initially as one of Lafayette's youngest independent geologists. Later in his life he purchased The Gauge House, an oil and gas instrumentation company, that he co-owned with his son Ryan. Robert enjoyed going out to his lake house in False River. Most of all, Robert loved spending time with his family and friends; he is deeply missed. Robert is survived by two children, his son Ryan Elwell and his wife Michele, of Youngsville and her son Tyler; his daughter, Tara Elwell of Lafayette; Jo Elwell, the mother of his children and life-long friend; his dear friend and companion, Phyllis Martin; his brother Terry Elwell and his wife Becky, of Wenatchee, Washington and a sister-in-law, Cindy Elwell of Youngsville. Robert had one incredibly special grandchild, Brice Elwell and numerous dear nieces, nephews, friends and associates. He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer Theron Elwell, Jr. and Bricene Goble Elwell and one brother, Jeffery Alan Elwell. The family wishes to thank his wonderful caregivers and Hospice of Acadiana for the compassionate care given to Robert and his family. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 8 to May 11, 2019

