The family requests that after the funeral services and committal that there be no gathering due to COVID-19. But, at a later date, the family will announce a gathering to celebrate Robert's life. Opelousas - Funeral services will be held for Robert Carl Luneau, Jr. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Skip Montet Chapel at Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home in Opelousas. Deacon Dwayne Joubert will conduct the funeral service. Burial will take place in the Palmetto Methodist Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 8:00 AM until 11:00 AM in the Skip Montet Chapel at LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home in Opelousas. Mr. Luneau, age 71, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Robert was a veteran of the United States Navy and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. He was employed for 36 years with Gulf States Utilities and retired with Entergy in 2008. He loved being outdoors, hunting and mostly enjoyed the company of his family and friends. Robert will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda; his sons, Michael and his wife, Anna, Daniel and his wife, Julie; his three brothers, Marvin, Menard and Andrew and his four sisters, Elaine, Ella Lea, Theresa and Katherine (Kitty). He was preceded by his father, Robert Luneau, Sr. and his mother, Doralee Luneau. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com.
