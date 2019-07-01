Robert Christopher Fields, October 4, 1959 – June 27, 2019. Robert Christopher Fields, age 59 and a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Chris attended high school at Opelousas Catholic where he was an Allstate athlete in baseball. He was a proud graduate of Louisiana State University where he earned a Bachelors and Masters Degree in Political Science. Chris owned and operated The Fields Group for over 20 years, serving the southeastern United States area. He enjoyed spending time outdoors: golfing, bird watching and gardening. Chris was as well versed in Civil War and World War II history as any historian. His family was his whole life. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his beloved wife of 25 years, Kelly Harris Fields; mother, Elaine Louise Voitier Fields; sons, Connor Harris Fields and Patrick Armand Fields; daughter, Alexandra Leigh Fields; brothers, William Timothy Fields and his wife, Joyce, George Michael Fields and his wife, Mary and John Gregory Fields and his wife, Mindy; sisters, Laura Ann Fields Ryan and Patricia Gayle Fields Richard; brother-in-law, Jim Ryan; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, William Armand Fields; maternal grandparents, George A. Voitier and Pearl Lussan Voitier; paternal grandparents, Robert L. Fields and Clementine Feigel Fields; and sister, Claudia Lyn Fields. Pallbearers will be William Timothy Fields, John Gregory Fields, George Michael Fields, Scott Hansen, Shawn Dupre and Fred Kingsley. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to . Family and friends are invited to view and sign the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com. Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas, 2845 S. Union St., Opelousas, LA 70570 (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from July 1 to July 2, 2019