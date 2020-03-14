Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert E. "Bob" Truxell. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

A Memorial Service will be celebrated Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Robert "Bob" E. Truxell, 95, who passed away Thursday, March 12 at Senior Village Nursing and Rehabilitation in Opelousas. Visitation will be observed on Saturday, March 21 from 10:00 am until the time of service, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery. Reverend Pat Wadsworth, Interim Pastor of Grace Presbyterian Church in Lafayette, will officiate. Robert was born September 9, 1924, in Moline, Illinois and grew up in Genoa, Nebraska. He graduated from Genoa High School in 1941 and joined the military shortly thereafter. A proud veteran, Robert served as an aviation radioman second class from September of 1942 until February of 1946 in the United States Navy during WWII. When he returned home from the service, he went on to attend the University of Nebraska from 1946 until 1950, obtaining both a bachelor's and a master's degree in geology. Robert married Betty Wallace after his college graduation and they moved to New Orleans where he worked for Chevron as a petroleum geologist. Chevron transferred Robert and Betty to Lafayette in 1962, where he worked until his retirement after 38 years. Robert was active in his community, belonging to the Arbor Day Foundation and the Geological Association. He was an avid gardener who loved to plant trees and he enjoyed fixing things; if something broke, he was the "go-to" person in the family. Most of all, Robert loved spending time with his family and friends. Robert is survived by his five children, two sons, Stephen Todd Truxell and his wife, Gail of Arnaudville and Richard William Truxell of Houston and three daughters, Linda Gail Truxell of Lafayette, Lori Ann Truxell of Houston and Patty Truxell Sellers and her husband, Philip of Youngsville; a sister, Roberta Clausen of Genoa, NE; his sister-in-law, Jo Truxell of Pueblo, CO; four grandchildren, Andrew and Michelle Sellers and Sarah and Katie Truxell; one great granddaughter, Channing Rose McNeil and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 38 years, Betty Wallace Truxell; his parents, Ralph Eugene and Malvina Larson Truxell and a brother, Theodore Ralph Truxell. The family wishes to thank Cheryl Stelly, Maydell McZeal and Dora Couret for the compassionate care given to Robert and his family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Robert's name to Grace Presbyterian Church, by mail at 518 Roselawn Blvd., Lafayette, LA 70506 or by phone at 337- 984-6400, to the Arbor Day Foundation, online at A Memorial Service will be celebrated Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Robert "Bob" E. Truxell, 95, who passed away Thursday, March 12 at Senior Village Nursing and Rehabilitation in Opelousas. Visitation will be observed on Saturday, March 21 from 10:00 am until the time of service, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery. Reverend Pat Wadsworth, Interim Pastor of Grace Presbyterian Church in Lafayette, will officiate. Robert was born September 9, 1924, in Moline, Illinois and grew up in Genoa, Nebraska. He graduated from Genoa High School in 1941 and joined the military shortly thereafter. A proud veteran, Robert served as an aviation radioman second class from September of 1942 until February of 1946 in the United States Navy during WWII. When he returned home from the service, he went on to attend the University of Nebraska from 1946 until 1950, obtaining both a bachelor's and a master's degree in geology. Robert married Betty Wallace after his college graduation and they moved to New Orleans where he worked for Chevron as a petroleum geologist. Chevron transferred Robert and Betty to Lafayette in 1962, where he worked until his retirement after 38 years. Robert was active in his community, belonging to the Arbor Day Foundation and the Geological Association. He was an avid gardener who loved to plant trees and he enjoyed fixing things; if something broke, he was the "go-to" person in the family. Most of all, Robert loved spending time with his family and friends. Robert is survived by his five children, two sons, Stephen Todd Truxell and his wife, Gail of Arnaudville and Richard William Truxell of Houston and three daughters, Linda Gail Truxell of Lafayette, Lori Ann Truxell of Houston and Patty Truxell Sellers and her husband, Philip of Youngsville; a sister, Roberta Clausen of Genoa, NE; his sister-in-law, Jo Truxell of Pueblo, CO; four grandchildren, Andrew and Michelle Sellers and Sarah and Katie Truxell; one great granddaughter, Channing Rose McNeil and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 38 years, Betty Wallace Truxell; his parents, Ralph Eugene and Malvina Larson Truxell and a brother, Theodore Ralph Truxell. The family wishes to thank Cheryl Stelly, Maydell McZeal and Dora Couret for the compassionate care given to Robert and his family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Robert's name to Grace Presbyterian Church, by mail at 518 Roselawn Blvd., Lafayette, LA 70506 or by phone at 337- 984-6400, to the Arbor Day Foundation, online at www.arborday.org or to the church or . Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 14 to Mar. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations