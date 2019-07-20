Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert G. Ackermann. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Send Flowers Obituary

A Memorial Service will be celebrated in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 1:30, to celebrate the life of Robert G. Ackermann, 93, with The Very Reverend Chester C. Arceneaux, VF, Rector the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church officiating. Visitation will begin at 12:30. Bob passed away on July 16 in Lafayette. He was born on August 11, 1925, in Jersey City, New Jersey. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman Charles and Aimee Ahrens Ackermann. He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Barbara Barry Ackermann, and brother, Howard Ackermann. He was the loving father of sons Mark Robert Ackermann and wife, Elaine; Jeffrey Ackermann and wife Anne; and daughter Jill Ackermann Pfeiffer and husband Edward. He was predeceased by two young daughters, Wendy Lee and Mary Janet. He was the loving grandfather of eight grandchildren: Shannon Ackermann Sandlin and husband Kurt; Kerri Ann Ackermann; Christi Lee Ackermann Humphrey and husband James; Michael J. Ackermann and wife Kathryn; Sara Steimel Goff and husband Ben; Bradley Steimel and wife Stacy; Jillian Pfeiffer and Travis Pfeiffer. He is survived by eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Bob was a proud veteran of World War II Armed Guard U.S. Navy. He served honorably in combat in both the Atlantic and Pacific waters. He was educated in New Jersey and was a retired steamfitter and member of the Executive Board for U.A. Local 274, Jersey City, New Jersey, with over 65 years of service. For the last 40 years of his career he was a supervisor and oversaw the construction of many plants in several states. Bob was President of Ringwood Lions Club and had many interests, enjoying golf, gardening, wood working, country music, reading and warm beaches. 