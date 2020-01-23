A Gathering of Friends will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. in the Live Oak Room at Walters Funeral Home for Robert Jack Wade, Jr., 66, who passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Robert is survived by his wife, Judy Broussard Wade of Lafayette; one sister, Chris Weaver and her husband Patrick of Lafayette; two nephews, Wade Strother and his wife Marti of Shreveport, and Cody Strother and his wife Kendra of Pensacola, FL; one niece, Shannon Strother of Houston, TX; and two grand-nephews, Hudson and Jack Strother of Pensacola, FL. He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Evans Turpitz; and his father, Robert J. Wade, Sr. Robert was a native of Shreveport, LA, and has lived in Lafayette for 40 years. He was employed as a Petroleum Landman, and was a member of the Krewe of Gabriel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his name to the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra (www.acadianasymphony.org) and St. Joseph Hospice (www.stjosephhospicefoundation.org).View the obituary and sign the guestbook online at www.waltersfh.com. Walters Funeral Home, (337) 706-8941, 2424 North University Avenue in Lafayette, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 23 to Jan. 27, 2020