Robert "Bob" James Martin, 78, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital in Lafayette. Memorial services will be held a later date. Robert J. Martin, affectionately known as "Bob", was born March 18, 1942, in Kalispell, Montana and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. Reared in Whitefish, Montana, Bob attended school there and later enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he began the pursuit of his career in aviation. A proud veteran, Bob served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict on the USS Bonhomme Richard. After serving his country, Bob worked as an aviation mechanic for Petroleum Helicopter, Inc. PHI, and retired with PHI's Inspection Dept. after 34 years of service. Bob was an avid commercial hot air balloon pilot and instructor for over 40 years. To him the skies were the most amazing journey to experience and he loved sharing it with all that he knew. Bob deeply enjoyed spending time at he and Leona's summer home in Montana for vacations. He loved to reconnect there with childhood friends that he cherished so deeply, and to spend time with neighbors, friends and family. Above all, Bob was a loving, devoted husband, provider, father, brother and friend and will be deeply missed. Bob is survived by his beloved wife, best friend and partner of 42 years, Leona Ancona Martin, of Lafayette; his five children, Dean C. Martin and his wife Clare, of Youngsville, Lisa Martin Cockrell and her husband Chris, of Lafayette, Lynda Martin Guillory and her husband Patrick, of The Woodlands, TX; Francis "Butch" Bickford and his wife Beth, of TX and Michael Bickford and his wife, Sarah, also of Youngsville; his brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Lilli Ann Martin, of Kalispell, MT; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren on the way; one niece; numerous nephews and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Morris Martin and Deloros Pettit Mackaman. The family wishes to thank the staff and physicians of Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital for the compassionate care given to Bob and his family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bob's name to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, (800) 873-6983, www.stjude.org or Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St., Ste. 200, Lafayette, LA, 70503, by phone at 337-232-1234 or online at www.hospiceacadiana.org. 