Robert Joseph Miller
Funeral services will be held Monday, August 3, 2020 at a 2:00 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas for Robert Joseph Miller, age 55, who passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at his residence in Port Barre. Interment will be in St. Francis Regis Cemetery in Arnaudville. The Rev. Clint Trahan, pastor of Sacred Heart Church, will officiate at the services. Mr. Miller was a native and lifelong resident of Port Barre. A hard worker, Robert retired after working 30 years with Walmart where he started off as a buggy boy at the Opelousas Walmart. After 26 years working several positions at that store, he went for management training in Arkansas and came back home to become the assistant manager in Eunice. He enjoyed dancing, Whiskey River on Sundays or wherever there was good music. Survivors include his father, Melvin Jean Miller of Port Barre; one brother, Bobby J. Miller of Port Barre; two sisters, Dolores Frederick and her husband, Blanco, of Parks and Arlene Hudson and her husband, Kenneth, of Fort Worth; two nephews, Cody Miller of Duson and Kelly Frederick of Houston; two nieces, Sheila Grow and her husband, Todd, of Parks, and Annette Sutton and her husband, Brian, of Fort Worth; two great nephews, T.J. Grow and Braiden Miller; three great nieces, Kacey Grow, Brooke Coles, and Julia Miller; and a special cousin, Liz Miller Richard of Port Barre. He was preceded in death by his mother, Una Mae Courville Miller; his paternal grandparents, Altheus Miller and the former Bernadette Guidroz; and his maternal grandparents, Etienne Courville and the former Euphraize Janise. A rosary will be prayed at 11:00 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Monday. Pallbearers will be Randy Lanclos, Joseph Miller, Nicholas Miller, Scott Courville, Mike Stoute, and Bobby Miller. Honorary pallbearers will be Cody Miller and Kelly Frederick. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, 4708 I-49 North Service Road, (337) 407-1907, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
