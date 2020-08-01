Robert "Bobby" Krieg, 43, passed away at his residence in Lafayette on Monday, June 29, 2020. Bobby received his GED from High School. He worked in the oil field as an Instrumentation Fitter/Tech. He installed devices in panels, measured, bent and installed tubing in panels. He was a perfectionist in and loved his work. He had worked for several different companies such as, Linear Controls, Dynamic Industries, and Logic Control System. After his oil field days, he was a carpenter for Bob Kubelka, Dramond Compton, and Fortitude Home Improvement. He never met a stranger and he loved to tease and joke with people, and was very good hearted, he would give away a lot of things to his friends a lot that were not friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Bobby is survived by one son, William A. Krieg and one daughter, Suvannah E. Krieg; two stepbrothers, Donald and Steven Bourque; one stepsister Kim B. Alderman; grandmother, Millie K. Richard, two aunts, Jeannie K. Eastin and Christy Guerra, and a number of cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary J. Krieg; father, Donald J. Bourque; grandfather Robert "Bob" Krieg, and his aunt Rita K. Vega, and his cousin Isabel Vega Gillion. Family and friends will officiate the memorial services. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery at a later date. A rosary will be prayed by Annette Richard on Saturday at 4 pm in Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory at 108 Hardware Rd., Broussard, LA. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association
, 2644 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70816 and St. Jude's Children Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Share your condolences and words of comfort with the family of Robert "Bobby" Krieg by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com.
Robert "Bobby" Krieg and his family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory of Broussard, (337) 330-8006.