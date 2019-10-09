Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Robo" Laviolette. View Sign Service Information Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory 108 Hardware Rd. Broussard , LA 70518 (337)-330-8006 Send Flowers Obituary

A Memorial service will be held with family and friends to celebrate the life of Robert "Robo" Laviolette on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the home of Bill and Debbie David. There will be a Rosary at 6:00 PM. Robo had a huge heart and anyone who came in contact with him, he would embrace them with open arms. He was a great husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend. He was the life of the party and always smiling. If anyone was feeling down or depressed, he knew how to make that go away and lift their spirits. Robo loved fishing, boat riding, mud riding with his sons, bbqueing, and getting together with family and all of his family. He loved his dog Diablo. His favorite times was being with his grandchildren. They were his life and meant so much to him. Robert is survived by his wife Lisa Ann; son Robbie Laviolette; daughters Shantel Romero and husband Kim, Brandy Lancon and husband Keith, Amber Segura and husband Bryan, Celina Laviolette and companion Derek Delahoussaye; grandchildren Derek, Blaire, Emelio, Payton, Nicholas, Mia, Sophia, Jaelyn, Mackenzi, Kylie, Karlie and Kaden; brother Van Laviolette and wife Kerrie; sisters, Debbie David and husband Bill, Tammy Baudoin and husband Mike, Lisa Carter and husband Robert and many nieces and nephews. Robert is preceded in death by his father, Ludger Laviolette; mother Alberta Sonnier Laviolette; sister Diana Laviolette; paternal grandparents and maternal grandparents and uncles and aunts. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to everyone for their sympathy and prayers. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2019

