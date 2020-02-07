Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Lee Guidroz. View Sign Service Information Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory 108 Hardware Rd. Broussard , LA 70518 (337)-330-8006 Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial Services will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM with visitation starting at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory, 108 Hardware Road, Broussard, LA for Robert Lee Guidroz, 70, who died peacefully in his home Friday, January 24, 2020. Immediately following the Memorial Services full Military Honors will be bestowed by the Unites States Army. As per Robert's wishes, Jimmy Craven, Minister and friend of the family, will officiate the services, give eulogy and close in prayer. Robert was proceeded in death by his father Kermit F Guidroz, mother Gloria (Malbrough) Callegan, sister Patti M. Guidroz, and brother Macks F. Guidroz. He leaves to cherish his memory a very loving and supportive family which include his wife and best friend of 19 years, Maxine (Doucet) Guidroz; one daughter Honnie Trahan husband, Jean Trahan; four grandchildren Kirsten Guidry husband, Michael, Kristopher Hurt wife, Kaitlyn, Jon-Nicole Trahan, Jean Trahan, III; two great-grandchildren Aubrie and AnnElise; three step children Kristen Willis, Kari Willis, Blake Willis; and five grandchildren Nicholas, Pierce, Madeline, Hayden, and Jackson. Robert, also referred to as Monkey by many who knew him, was a Veteran and Native of Houma, Louisiana and resided in Lafayette, Louisiana for the past 25 years. He had a successful career in the oilfield till the age of retirement. He was a devoted Christian man with a passion for serving God, loving others, and living life to the absolute fullest. He loved talking about Jesus, making people laugh, spending time with his family, playing golf, watching football, going to the beach, singing, and playing his harmonica. He was also skilled in martial arts, surfing, sky diving and many more activities throughout his life. In return for his lifelong love and compassion for others, he was blessed to have experienced the same love surrounded by friends and family in his last days. The family would like to give special thanks to the nurses and staff of St. Joseph's Hospice, as well as all friends and additional family members for their love, prayers, care and support. 