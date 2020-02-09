Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Luke Bordelon M.D.. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 600 E Farrel Rd Lafayette , LA 70508 (337)-984-2811 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:45 AM St. Pius X Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM St. Pius X Catholic Church Interment Following Services Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020, for Dr. Luke Bordelon at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Interment will follow the funeral mass at Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Lafayette, La., with a Funeral Mass to follow at 12:00 p.m., celebrated by Reverend Ben Pitre, Parochial Vicar. Dr. Luke entered into eternal rest following a prolonged illness on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice surrounded by his family at the age of 87. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Eugenia "Jeanie" LaHaye Bordelon; his children: Liz (Barney) Ford of Pineville, La., Carolyn (Rick) Keating of Lafayette, La., and Robert Bordelon, Jr. of Lafayette, La.; his grandchildren: Patrick Keating, MD, Peter Ford, Molly Keating Hornsby, Laura Ford Sena, Camille Bordelon, Helen Ford Lavie, Meredith Keating, Amelie Bordelon, Robert Bordelon, III, and Marie Bordelon; eight great-grandchildren; his sisters Genevieve "Jeannie" (Jake) Ardoin, and Hazel "Pud" (Buck) Fontenot; his sister-in-law Janice (Charles) Aguillard; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Eloise Bordelon; his sister, Freida Mayeux; his parents-in-law Ortere and Hazel LaHaye; and his sister-in-law Connie LaHaye Larson. Dr. Luke was born on December 12, 1932, in Ville Platte, Louisiana, where he resided with his parents and sisters and graduated from Sacred Heart High School. He attended Louisiana State University and graduated from LSU Medical School in New Orleans. After completing his Medical Internship in California at Sacramento County Hospital, he served as a Captain in the United States Air Force at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida for two years. Following his service, he established a medical practice in his home town of Ville Platte. Two years later, Dr. Luke relocated to New Orleans to begin an orthopedic residency at LSU Medical School. Upon completion of his residency, he moved to Opelousas and established an orthopedic practice. He founded the Opelousas Orthopedic Clinic, served as Chief of Staff at OGH, and was one of the founding physicians of Doctors' Hospital of Opelousas. Dr. Luke sub-specialized in surgery of the foot and ankle, which he maintained until his retirement. He gained national recognition as an expert in his field and was very active in the academic community. He was a founding member of the Acadiana Foot and Ankle Society and served as President of both the Louisiana Orthopedic Association and the American Foot and Ankle Society. Dr. Luke shared his knowledge of techniques for surgical and non-surgical treatments of the foot by authoring a medical teaching book titled Surgical and Conservative Foot Care: A Unified Approach to Principles and Practice, which is still in use today within the medical community. He served as editor of the American Foot and Ankle Journal, and he received invitations to be a contributing editor in numerous other published books and journals detailing his medical knowledge of the foot and ankle. He contributed as a presenter for many academic courses throughout the United States and several foreign countries. While maintaining his clinical and surgical practices, Dr. Luke dispensed his knowledge by investing in future generations of physicians via various teaching positions. He was a Clinical Professor at the LSU School of Medicine Department of Orthopedics and served as Director of the Foot Clinic at both New Orleans Charity Hospital as well as University Medical Center in Lafayette, Louisiana. He also served as a consultant for the Veterans Hospital in Alexandria, Louisiana. One of Dr. Luke's most cherished positions was serving as Lead Orthopedic Surgeon for the Opelousas Cerebral Palsy Clinic, a role he filled for nearly 30 years. During his tenure, he provided complementary evaluations for children in the community of Opelousas so that they could receive proper treatment. The clinic continues this tradition of providing treatment to all free of charge. Dr. Luke's impressive professional and academic career is a reflection of both his love and immense knowledge of his profession, and the love and support of his family at home. He married his beloved wife, Jeanie, in June 1956, and together, they welcomed children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren into their family. He was a most-cherished Poppa to ten grandchildren whom he made each feel as though he or she was "the favorite." He maintained a close relationship with his sisters and their families as well. He was an avid dog trainer and Louisiana sportsman who enjoyed his time on his boat "The Genie", bird-hunting with his dogs, or in a deer stand with friends. His love of learning was evident in his constant pursuit of knowledge. Even in retirement, Dr. Luke met with a group of peers, "The Searchers", who carried on intellectual discussions and debates on a regular basis. Dr. Luke will be greatly missed by all who knew him both professionally and personally. Pallbearers will be Patrick Keating, MD, Peter Ford, Robert Bordelon, III, David Fontenot, MD, Timothy Aguillard, and Joseph Martinez. Condolences may be shared at Martin & Castille website, www.mourning.com. Memorial donations may be sent to Opelousas Area Cerebral Palsy Clinic at P.O. Box 1192, Opelousas, La. 70570, or St. Pius Tenth Catholic Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 80489 Lafayette, La 70598 . The family would like to thank Dr. Luke's valued medical team, Dr. Greg Ardoin, Dr. Michael Alexander, Dr. James Dobbs, and all who have provided excellent care over the years. The family would also like to thank the staff at the St. Joseph Hospice Carpenter House. 