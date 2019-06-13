Guest Book View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert "Bob" McCaslin, 72, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, at his residence in Scott. Bob was born January 13, 1947, in Bainbridge, NY and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. A proud veteran, he was a helicopter mechanic in the United States Army. Bob was active in his community and was a lifetime member of many groups including the VFW Post 9822, the VVA, American Legion and the NRA. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed camping and outdoor cooking. Most of all, Bob loved spending time with his family and friends. Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 19 years, Gail McCaslin of Scott; three daughters, Laura McCaslin Allemand and her husband, Welton of Cut Off, Sharon McCaslin Blackmon and her husband, Jeffrey of Duson and Renee McCaslin Smith and her husband, Christopher of Duson; one son, Robert "Bobby" McCaslin of Duson; two brothers, Timothy McCaslin and his wife, Elaine of Eaton, NY and Bill McCaslin and his wife, Dawn of Bainbridge, NY; 12 grandchildren, Brittany Boudreaux, Lindsey Boudreaux, Wes Allemand, Nicholas Blackmon, Sean Lavergne, Cameron Lavergne, Gabriel Lavergne, Adien Smith, Aaron Smith, Kaleb Matte, Cheyenne McCaslin and Wyatt McCaslin and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Lewis and Doris Marie Banks McCaslin; his grandson, Christopher Fontenot and his niece, Ginger McCaslin. The family wishes to thank Chaplain Bryan Johnson and the staff of Heart of Hospice in Lafayette for the compassionate care given to Bob and his family.

