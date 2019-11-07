Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert P. "Bob" Dunn. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 11:00 AM in First Baptist Church of Lafayette for Robert Philip "Bob" Dunn, 68, who passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at his residence following a brief illness. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Friday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Saturday from 9:00 AM until time of service. Reverend Steve Horn will conduct the funeral services. Eulogist will be Tim Walker. Survivors include his wife, Judy Mae Hamilton Dunn; his son, Heath Seerden and his wife, Cindy; his grandchildren, Taylor Seerden and Trevor Seerden, and his brothers, Ian Dunn, Ewan Dunn, and Mike Dunn. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Dunn and Joyce Proctor Dunn. A native of Ellesmere Port, England and a resident of Broussard, Louisiana, Bob was a Drilling Contractor and the founder of Axxis Drilling and Megadrill Services. Prior to owning his own companies he worked for Zapata Offshore, Mallard Bay Drilling and Parker Drilling. Bob was a true international traveler working in over a dozen countries and traveling to all seven continents. He was a member of the Independent Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC), a Board Member of the Acadiana Symphony Organization, and a member of First Baptist Church of Lafayette. Staying true to his English heritage, he was an avid fan of the Everton Football Club. When not watching football, he loved a good game of golf or traveling with family and friends. Bob was a passionate lover and supporter of the arts; singing in the First Baptist Choir, starring in local theater productions, attending concerts and plays, and singing karaoke for family and friends. A lover of music, he was Elton John's No. 1 Fan. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him. Dunn's name to Acadiana Symphony Orchestra https://acadianasymphony.org/donations-in-memory-of-bob/ , Healing Gardens-Lourdes Foundation https://lourdesfoundation.worldsecuresystems.com/ , First Baptist Church of Lafayette-Prayer Blanket Ministry, 1100 Lee Avenue, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70501 or Another Child Foundation – Romanian Mission https://anotherchildfoundation.org/get-involved/general-giving-page/. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Dunn family to Medical Staffs at Ochsner and Lourdes Hospital. 