Robert Patrick Landry, 69, of Lafayette, LA, passed away from a short battle with cancer on Thursday, February 27, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Robert was born October 22, 1950 in Lafayette, LA to Wilbert and Mildred Landry. He served in Vietnam in 1969 and was honorably discharged 1971. Robert is survived by his former wife Karen Landry Caillouet; son Toby Landry and wife Jessica Landry; daughter April Landry; grandchildren Ethyne Landry, Marlee Landry, Jayce Barousse, Noah Barousse and Nash Guidry; sister Genevieve Verrette and husband Terry Verrette; and numerous nieces and nephews. Robert was preceded in death by his parents Wilbert and Mildred Landry. Share your condolences, words of comfort and send memorial gifts to the family of Robert Patrick Landry by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com. Mr. Landry and his family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory of Brossard (337) 330-8006.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020