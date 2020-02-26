Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Paul Folse. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

A Memorial Service with military honors will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 3:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Robert Paul Folse, 58, who passed away suddenly on Saturday, February 15, 2020, after reportedly not feeling well at his Lafayette residence that night. Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Saturday, February 29th from 1:00 pm until the time of service. Robert was born December 20, 1961, to his parents Shirley Ann Folse and Hubert Savoy and spent his childhood and adolescent years in Lafayette. He was very proud to be an alumnus of Northside High School, Class of '79, and shortly after graduation enlisted in the United States Army. Robert, as part of his deployment to Operation Desert Storm, traveled to other states and several countries which, he stated, was quite enough travel for him. After his tour of duty, he returned to his hometown and finished his twenty years of service to his country. Upon his return, Robert proudly worked for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Department and made his childhood dream come true by protecting and serving his community and all those who reside in it for more than twenty-three years. Robert loved his family, friends and the Acadiana community, in the words of his family, "as much as we did, him". He was the type of man who would lend a helping hand wherever he could and to those in need, with no judgments, but instead, with words of wisdom offered to those who would listen. He will be missed by everyone he touched in one way or another. Robert is survived by his beloved only child, daughter Tiffany Marie Folse, of Lafayette; three sisters, Marie Folse, Karen Rester and Cheryl Adams, all of Lafayette; one brother, Kevin Folse, also of Lafayette; his two godchildren, Dawn Curtis and Darla Folse as well as many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and many dear comrades and friends. 