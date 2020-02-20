Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Paul Terro Sr.. View Sign Service Information Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory 108 Hardware Rd. Broussard , LA 70518 (337)-330-8006 Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial Services for Robert Paul Terro, Sr. will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 in the Chapel of Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory, 108 Hardware Road, Broussard, LA. The family request that visiting hours be observed beginning at 11 AM until time of services at 1 PM. Robert Paul Terro, Sr. was born on April 8, 1953 in Rayne, Louisiana to the Bufford J. Terro and Eulla T. (LaLa) Breaux Terro. Robert went to Louisiana School for the Deaf in Baton Rouge in 1958 and graduated in 1973. From there he continued his education at Gallaudet College (University) from 1973 to 1975. Robert worked for and retired from the City of Sulphur as Heavy Equipment Operator for 18 years and 7 months. He was a resident of Carencro, LA since 2005. He was a loving Father, husband and friend to all that knew him. Robert was a BIG New Orleans Saints and LSU fan as he loved football so much. He was member of Louisiana Acadiana Deaf-Blind Citizens, Deaf-Blind Support Group and bowling teams in the Lafayette community. He loved light houses, going camping and fishing and most of all he loved family. Robert was always one with a kind word to say and willing to help anyone in need. He will be missed by all his family and friends. Robert is survived by companion of 33 years Margaret Ann Lejeune Harris; son Robert Paul (Alexis) Terro, Jr.; grandson Krimson Ares Terro, sisters Barbara Teresa Terro and Carolyn Terro Johnston; brothers Buford Douglas Terro and Herschel Dale Terro; aunt Uanella Breaux Guidry, Hazel Leon, Lorena and Jean Gary; step son Paul Harris; extended family Sidney Jr. and Tina Lejeune, Tommy and Angie Lejeune, James and Donna Lejeune and Ann and Tom Gardner. Robert is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, god-children and grandchildren. Robert Sr. was preceded in death by his mother and father; maternal and paternal grandmothers and grandfathers; paternal and maternal aunts and uncles.

