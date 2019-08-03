Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Ray Guillotte. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home - Loreauville 118 Main Street Loreauville , LA 70552 (337)-229-8338 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Mr. Robert Ray Guillotte at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 5, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Deacon Chris Doumit officiating. Burial will be held at a later date. Family request that visitation will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019, from 2:00 PM until 9:00 PM at David Funeral Home of Loreauville. The Men's Rosary Group will hold a recitation of the rosary at 6:00 PM. Visitation will resume at 8:00 AM on Monday, August 5, 2019, until the funeral services. Robert, age 64, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 03, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his family after a courageous and inspirational battle with cancer. Never deterred by a challenge, Robert enjoyed numerous hobbies during his life and met many different people from all over the world. He embraced everything in life with vigor and determination even after his diagnosis. His interests spanned countless arenas, including foosball, horseback riding, motorcycles, gardening, sailing, traveling, and ultimately table tennis champion. It is during these adventures that Robert also developed a unique talent for cooking, often as a wine connoisseur who refused to accept the house bottle. In his support of his hobbies, Robert was an entrepreneur, having owned several companies that he operated with an astute business sense, choosing to work smart, not "hard." Through his love of entertaining, Robert took the time to mentor and befriend everyone he met. He typically led with a joke, quickly becoming the life of the party and ultimately a lifelong friend. A common theme among all his friends was that "their lives were better for having known him." Robert was born to Wilson and Bertha Leblanc Guillotte on October 21, 1954, in Jeanerette. A longtime resident of Loreauville, Robert is survived by his wife, Julia Selemanova Guillotte; mother, Bertha L. Guillotte; son, Chad M. Guillotte, his wife Hallie and their children, Shaw and his wife Mallory, and Cameron; daughter, Mandi Guillotte Pooler, her husband Brent, and their children, Everett and Collin; sister, Linda Guillotte Derouen, and her husband Brent; godchild, Joshua Derouen and companion, Sara Hart; and in-laws, Rosa Selemanova and husband Talgat Nigmatullin. Robert is preceded in death by his father, Wilson. Serving as pallbearers are Chad Guillotte, Shaw Guillotte, Brent Derouen, Joshua Derouen, Everett Pooler, and Collin Pooler. Honorary pallbearers include Todd Faucheaux, Dumas Dugas, Byron Decuir, David Louviere, Dave Munnerlyn, Johnathan Malespin, Mark Richterman, and Andy Schmitz. The family would like to express sincere gratitude to Dr. Michael Cain, the nurses and doctors at Lafayette General Oncology Department, and St. Joseph Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in his memory be made to or . 