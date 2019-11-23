Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Romero. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 (337)-369-6336 Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial Services for Robert Romero, 51, will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at David Funeral Home Chapel in New Iberia with Fr. Ed Degeyter as Celebrant. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Robert went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 12:55 p.m. at Our Lady of the Lourdes Medical Center. He was previously an employee of Bayou Pipe as a plant manager for 15 years, he enjoyed music and working with his hands. The softer side of him was often reflected in the aggravation to his mother and children. He is survived by his children, Ashley Romero Champagne and husband Benjamin of Houston, TX and Joshua ""Josh"" Jiles Romero of Lafayette; parents, Ray Romero, Sr. and Carol Boutte Romero of New Iberia; granddaughter, Avery Champagne; brothers, Ray Romero, Jr. and wife Tammy of New Iberia, Randall Romero of St. Martinville and Rene Romero and wife Angela Denlinger Romero of Loreauville; six nephews and one niece as well as a host of friends. The family would like to extend thanks to Crissy Wesley for the love and care given to their son and father for the past five years. Her love and care made his life much easier with the difficulties which he had. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019

