A private graveside service was held for Mr. Robert "Mac" Roy Mc Jimsey, 81, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Cemetery. Father Buddy Breaux officiated. He was laid to rest at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. A native of Houma and resident of Loreauville, "Mac" passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Iberia Medical Center. Mr. Mc Jimsey was a graduate of New Iberia Senior High in 1958 where he was a member of the track and field team. Mac served in the Louisiana National Guard from November 30, 1958 to November 29, 1962. Mac earned his Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics and Science in 1964 from Northwestern State University. He went on to further his education at Tulane University where he received a Master's Degree in Mathematics in 1973. In 1975 he obtained his Administration and Supervision in Education Degree from the University of Southwestern Louisiana (now ULL). Mac began his career in teaching as a science and mathematics teacher for grades 9-12 at Morgan City High School from 1964 to 1967. He went on to teach at De La Salle High School in New Orleans from 1967 to 1972. After moving back to New Iberia, he taught at New Iberia Senior High from 1972-1981, where he was also a member of the Yearbook Staff. After leaving NISH, he taught at Loreauville High School from 1981 to 1993, where he finished as Master Teacher of the adjustment center. In 1993, he became assistant principal at Belle Place Middle School. He remained there until he retired in 2005 to spend time with his family. Mac was well known for his ability to teach mathematics (especially algebra, advanced math, and statistics), and tutored many students in his spare time. In his free time, Mac enjoyed fishing, cypress woodworking, crawfishing, being in the basin, harvesting sinker cypress logs, attending Catholic Catechism, and participating in the St. Joseph's mens' rosary group. Some of his happiest outdoor memories were spent deer and elk hunting with one of his best friends, the late James W. Hale, on the outskirts of Glacier National Park in Polebridge, Montana. Above all else, he loved spending time with his family, especially watching his grandchildren grow up. He is survived by his wife Mary Joan Mc Jimsey; daughter, Renee Claire Mc Jimsey Sons and husband Jimmy of Erath; grandchildren, Steven Sons, Abigail Sons, and Olivia Sons all of Erath; sister, Myra Dianne Mc Jimsey Gore and husband Jimmie of Lafayette. He was preceded in death by his parents, Junius and Myra Boquet Mc Jimsey; brother, June Francis Mc Jimsey; infant grandson, Connor Paul Sons. Pallbearers were Jimmy Sons, Steven Sons, Jaime Callahan, Eric De Gravelle, Camille "Cam" De Gravelle and Gerald Judice. Honorary Pallbearers were Michael Gore, David Gore, Walter De Gravelle, Benny Lissard, Joe Judice and The St. Joseph's Catholic Church men's rosary group. 