Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 1:00 PM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille DOWNTOWN for Robert S. Walker, 75, who died on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Lafayette Regional Medical Center. Following the funeral service, Interment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park Mausoleum, 2111 West Pinhook Road, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70503. Reverend Bryce Sibley will conduct the funeral services. Survivors include his beloved wife and best friend of 55 years, Brenda S. Walker; his sisters, Thelma Byrne and Phyllis Corkern (Sonny); his loving God-children, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, R. C. Walker and Loula Prejean Walker; his brother, Paul D. Walker, and brother in law, Dr. Gene Byrne of Dallas, Texas. Bob was a native of Lafayette and graduated from Northside High School and was a member of the first graduating class in 1962. He graduated from the University of Southwestern Louisiana and entered the financial services industry in 1976. During the next 43 years, Bob's greatest joy was to entertain and advise his clients, considering them friends and family. He retired from UBS Financial Services as Senior Vice President-Investments on December 1, 2018. His exceptional and beloved assistant, Mrs. Nanette Maedgen, made his life and career a very special journey and we extend our heartfelt thanks to her. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 9:00 AM to the time of the service at 1:00 PM. Brenda is sincerely thankful for the excellent and compassionate care given to Bob at Lafayette General's ICU 5th Floor, along with the many physicians and staff. A very Special Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Juan Perez-Ruiz, Tina Patten and Becky Cahee. Memorial contributions can be made in Bob's name to the organization of your choice. 