Funeral services will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 at a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Carencro for Robert "Bob" Simpson, age 69, who passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at his residence in Carencro. Interment will be in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in Carencro. The Rev. Mark Ledoux, pastor of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mr. Simpson, affectionately known as Bob, was born in Lafayette on October 20, 1950 to Floyd L. and Lucy Todd Simpson. A veteran of the military, Bob proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and received an honorable discharge. He was a graduate of USL (now ULL) and went on to work for the Lafayette Parish School System in the sales tax department. He was a 4th degree Knight and was very active at St. Peter Roman Catholic Church where he worked in the office, read at mass, and sang in the choir, just to name a few. He was also a member of the VFW post 11464. Survivors include his wife of forty-three years, Linda Manning Simpson; one son, Marcus and his wife, Angelle, of Grand Prairie; one stepdaughter, Anita Richard and her husband, Kevin; one brother, John Simpson and his wife, Christina, of Fort Pierce, FL; his mother, Lucy Leger and her husband, John; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Floyd Simpson; brothers, Steven and David Simpson; stepson, Matthew Barnes; and one granddaughter, Nina Markham. A rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Friday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 2 to Jun. 5, 2020.