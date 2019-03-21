Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Thomas Duchame. View Sign

Robert Thomas Ducharme (Bob), was reunited in the presence of God, with the love of his life, Dolores Hebert on March 20th, 2019. They were married over 65 years when she passed and he has deeply missed her. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 23, 2019 in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Mr. Robert "Bob" Thomas Ducharme. Deacon Cody Miller will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Holy Mary Mother of God Cemetery. Robert was a native of Lafayette and along with his father, Archie, and brothers, Lee and Rex, owned and operated Archie Ducharme and Sons and later Ducharme Brothers for several decades. Their landmark buildings and residences are still visible in Lafayette and throughout Acadiana. Robert was a member of Associated General Contractors, The Rotary Club, and The Knights of Columbus. He also proudly served his country as a member of the Army National Guard. He was a very active parishioner at Our Lady of Fatima for many years and a founding parishioner of St. Mary's Church on Doucet Road. Ducharme Brothers built St. Mary's Church and Rectory. Robert was the first Eucharistic Minister there and was on the parish council for many years. Robert was very generous with his time and advice, and there are many who benefited from his calling to help not only family and friends, but those in need. His favorite pastimes were working in his yard and fishing with his buddies. After retirement, he continued his love of woodworking and became a master wood turner. Robert had a wonderful sense of humor. He will be deeply missed by his sister, Gertrude Leblanc; his children, Rocky (Michelle), Donna Cortes (Edward), Brian (Lisa), and Elizabeth and fiancée Kristy Johnson; his grandchildren, Michelle Ridge (Sam), Gina Dehart (Marty), Robert III, Robert Cortes (Jana), Christopher Cortes, Robin Cortes, Nick Cortes (Savannah), Brett Burch, David Burch (Kelly) and his great-grandchildren, Carson and Carleigh Dehart, Lillie, Jacob, and Eden Ridge and Britton and Beckham Burch; and a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his beloved bride, Dolores Hebert; daughter Mary and son Joseph; his parents, Archie Ducharme and Edith Doucet; his brothers, Lee and Rex; his sister Annie; and his nephew, Claude Roy Leblanc. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, with recitation of the Rosary at 7:30 PM. Visiting hours will continue on Saturday from 8:00 AM until the time of service. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, with recitation of the Rosary at 7:30 PM. Visiting hours will continue on Saturday from 8:00 AM until the time of service. Pallbearers will be Dr. Richard Bourgeois; Robert Ducharme III; Robert, Chris, and Nick Cortes; David Ducharme; Eddie Joe Leblanc and Archie Ducharme. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Acadiana and Catholic Charities of Lafayette. A heartfelt thank you to Hospice of Acadiana and Joann Harrington for their excellent care of both Robert and Dolores. The family would also like to thank Dru Griffin for her care and devotion over the past 6 years and thank you to Dianne Veal for her upbeat devotion and care. 