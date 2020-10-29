1/1
Robert Wheeler Rue
Rob Rue, one of Acadiana's beloved entertainers, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 2, 2020. Robert Wheeler Rue was born in Crowley, LA on March 7, 1952 to Frankie Bourgeois Rue and Samuel Rue. From a very early age, most who knew him could see that 'Rob' was different in a very special way. Even before finishing high school, he would be on the air at KSIG Radio. He loved to entertain and would do so his entire life. The radio was where he started but his talent needed a stage! Rob Rue became a household name through dances in the 70's and magic shows for decades not only in Acadiana but all over the world. And finally, in his later years, he would leave audiences laughing hysterically as he would hypnotize groups of people and lastly but maybe most importantly, he changed so many lives through hypnotherapy. He is survived by his wife and partner of over 40 years, Bobbi Rue; sisters, Sharon Rue and Sammie Gayle Dwyer, daughters Ashley Russell and husband Anthony Russell, Hanna Rue; son Paul LaCourt and wife Chris LaCourt; grandchildren Savannah and Phoenix Russell and Levi LaCourt and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Although we are all heartbroken, we choose to celebrate the life of Rob Rue on Saturday, October 31, 2020. We will host a gathering of friends and family at the studio of Gerami Academy of Fine Arts, 200 Arceneaux St. in Lafayette, LA from 2 pm until 4 pm. Share your condolences and words of comfort with the family of Rob Rue by visiting www.lafuneralservics.com. Rob Rue and his family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory (337) 330-8006.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory
108 Hardware Rd.
Broussard, LA 70518
337-330-8006
