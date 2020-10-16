Life is not a matter of counting the years, it's making the years count. Private Funeral Services will be held for immediate family at 2:00 PM for Mrs. Roberta Gardes Wetzel at Martin and Castille's La Fleur De Lis Chapel, SOUTHSIDE location, on Monday, October 19, 2020. "Bobbie" went home to be with the Lord at the age of 91, on Friday, October 16, 2020, at her residence in Lafayette surrounded by her family. The Reverend Harold Trahan will be the Celebrant of the Memorial Services. Inurnment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. A native of Marion, Indiana, Bobbie was the daughter of the late Robert and Flo Wilson Fryer, natives of Marion, Indiana. Bobbie was also a cousin to the late James Dean of Hollywood, California, who was also a native of Marion, Indiana. She is survived by her three children, her daughter, Rebecca Gardes Sonnier and her husband, Stephen; two sons, Steve Gardes and his wife, Beverly and Bob Gardes; seven grandchildren, John Brannon and his wife, Tara, Ramsey Gardes Ayers and her husband, Kevin, Catherine Gardes Beaullieu and her husband, Charlie, Lauren Gardes Boyce and her husband, Robert, Jr., Lani Gardes Richard and her husband Ben, Nicole Bercegeay and Angelle Bercegeay; fourteen great grandchildren, Caroline, Parker and John Talbott Ayers, Alden and Matthew Boyce, James Harris and Merideth Richard, Ramsey, Ami and Charlie Beaullieu, Jack, Eli, Andrew and Thomas Brannon; three step-grandchildren, Brittany, Alysia and Beau Sonnier. Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents Robert M. and Flo Fryer; husbands, John (Hank) Gardes and Oswald (Oz) Wetzel; her grandson, Jeremy Brannon; and her daughter in-law, Eileen Vernon Gardes. A resident of Lafayette since 1958, she was a past resident of Houston, Texas, graduate of Lamar High School and attended the University of Houston. She was a member of the Pi Delta Sorority. Bobbie was a past member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church and while rearing her children was active in the Fatima Boosters. She was a member of St. Mary, Mother of the Church, Catholic Church and served as a Eucharistic Minister. She also served as a Eucharistic Minister at Lafayette General Hospital for over 20 years. She was a past President and Treasurer of the area Oil Scouts Wives Auxiliary, past Vice President of the Lafayette Petroleum Landman's Auxiliary, charter Board of Advisors of the Jr. Cotillion and past member of the Lafayette Town House. She lived life to the fullest. Her close friends described her as having a quick Irish wit, ready smile and sparkling personality. She will be remembered for her zest of life, laughter, fun and folly. She loved a good joke, music, singing, sports, traveling, her pets and yet demanded her alone time to read, write and work in her home and yard. Bobbie loved the ocean, walking on the beach, and being with family and friends. She loved her faith and working as a volunteer at the hospital. All this combined made her life complete. The family would like to give special thoughts and thanks to Rena Mockabee and assistants, and the nurses, staff and doctors of Hospice of Acadiana for the kindness and compassionate care given to Bobbie and her family during their time of need. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com.
