Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robin Louis Squyres. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robin L. Squyres passed away on May 30, 2019 at the age of 67. He died peacefully surrounded by family at his home in Metairie, LA. He was born on March 18, 1952 in Alexandria, LA. He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years Robin Thomas Squyres; daughter Emily Robin Squyres; and brother Jackie Squyres (Sheila) along with nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Harvey J. Squyres and mother Rita Squyres Colvin; and his brother Jerry P. Squyres. In his late teen years, he came to live with the Thomas family. Julian "Doc" Thomas was a role model for him in his everyday life and Christian faith. Katie Thomas became his second mother and loved him as her own. In many ways, Robin was regarded as a sibling rather than an "in-law" to family members. This included Bob Thomas (Polly), Alanda T. Bennett (Bob), Ann T. Rogers (Bob), Becky T. Allain (Larry) and numerous loving nieces and nephews. Robin attended Bolton High School in Alexandria where he graduated in 1970. He then received a degree in Business Administration from LSU. His business career led him to working as CFO at Stuller, Inc., a jewelry supplier in Lafayette and Brown Greer law firm in New Orleans. While in Alexandria, Robin and his wife Robin were members of the First United Methodist Church. In Lafayette they became members of Asbury United Methodist Church and later Northwood United Methodist Church. Robin was devoted to his family and enjoyed the annual family get-togethers at Navarre Beach Fla. in the summer and hosting family gatherings on Thanksgiving. He had an "eye" for detail and was a man of integrity, whether working at his job or pursuing his many hobbies and interests. He was an avid tennis player in his younger years, a true LSU, "football and baseball fan," but his true passion was his boat, and fishing with his best friend Ray Stroup in the Atchafalaya basin. The family wishes to thank his Americare Hospice caregivers. Their loving care was greatly appreciated. Also, Robin had a special friend in his Physical Therapist Brian Dwyer at Egan Home Health who fervently worked with him in his care. Family and friends are invited to a "Celebration of His Life" to be held at Parkview Baptist Church, 6301 Camphor Street, Metairie on June 15. A time of fellowship will convene at 11:00AM in the fellowship hall followed by a memorial service at 1:00PM in the church sanctuary. Rev. Bob Deich will preside over the service with music provided by Mr. James Johnson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Early Response Disaster Fund c/o Grace Methodist Church, 3401 N. Trenton St., Ruston, LA 71270. Robin L. Squyres passed away on May 30, 2019 at the age of 67. He died peacefully surrounded by family at his home in Metairie, LA. He was born on March 18, 1952 in Alexandria, LA. He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years Robin Thomas Squyres; daughter Emily Robin Squyres; and brother Jackie Squyres (Sheila) along with nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Harvey J. Squyres and mother Rita Squyres Colvin; and his brother Jerry P. Squyres. In his late teen years, he came to live with the Thomas family. Julian "Doc" Thomas was a role model for him in his everyday life and Christian faith. Katie Thomas became his second mother and loved him as her own. In many ways, Robin was regarded as a sibling rather than an "in-law" to family members. This included Bob Thomas (Polly), Alanda T. Bennett (Bob), Ann T. Rogers (Bob), Becky T. Allain (Larry) and numerous loving nieces and nephews. Robin attended Bolton High School in Alexandria where he graduated in 1970. He then received a degree in Business Administration from LSU. His business career led him to working as CFO at Stuller, Inc., a jewelry supplier in Lafayette and Brown Greer law firm in New Orleans. While in Alexandria, Robin and his wife Robin were members of the First United Methodist Church. In Lafayette they became members of Asbury United Methodist Church and later Northwood United Methodist Church. Robin was devoted to his family and enjoyed the annual family get-togethers at Navarre Beach Fla. in the summer and hosting family gatherings on Thanksgiving. He had an "eye" for detail and was a man of integrity, whether working at his job or pursuing his many hobbies and interests. He was an avid tennis player in his younger years, a true LSU, "football and baseball fan," but his true passion was his boat, and fishing with his best friend Ray Stroup in the Atchafalaya basin. The family wishes to thank his Americare Hospice caregivers. Their loving care was greatly appreciated. Also, Robin had a special friend in his Physical Therapist Brian Dwyer at Egan Home Health who fervently worked with him in his care. Family and friends are invited to a "Celebration of His Life" to be held at Parkview Baptist Church, 6301 Camphor Street, Metairie on June 15. A time of fellowship will convene at 11:00AM in the fellowship hall followed by a memorial service at 1:00PM in the church sanctuary. Rev. Bob Deich will preside over the service with music provided by Mr. James Johnson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Early Response Disaster Fund c/o Grace Methodist Church, 3401 N. Trenton St., Ruston, LA 71270. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from June 14 to June 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close