A Memorial Service for Mrs. Robin Mire Watson, 56, will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at David Funeral Chapel of Abbeville with Deacon Bill Vincent officiating. The family will have a gathering of friends and family from 10:00 AM until the time of the services. A native Lafayette and a resident of Arnaudville, Mrs. Watson died at 4:13 PM on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Oschner Medical Center of Jefferson. She is survived by her companion of many years, Wendell Baudoin of Arnaudville; a son, Lionel Langley and his fiancé Andrea Guzman of Morgan City; a daughter, Toshia Loignon of Lafayette; two brothers, Alfred Mire and Hubert J. Mire, Jr.; two sisters, Margaret Domingue and Sheila LeMaire; five grandchildren, Brailyn Richard, Brianne LeMaire, Britlyn Martin, Brian Harris, and Brooklyn Harris; and two god children, Chevas Noel and Ronnie Angelle. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert J. Mire, Sr. and Shirley Angelle Mire; and a brother, Brian Keith Mire. You may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of Abbeville at 2600 Charity St. (337)893-3777 will be handling the arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
