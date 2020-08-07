A Memorial Service will be celebrated Monday, August 10, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Rocky James Rouley, 61, who passed away Tuesday, August 4th at his residence in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed on Monday, August 10th from 9:00 am until the time of service, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Reverend Weldon Moak of Lafayette will officiate. Rocky was born October 26, 1958, in Lafayette and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. He graduated from Northside High School and worked as a carpenter for many years. Rocky was an avid Saints' football fan, hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed building things and never missed the chance to cook for his family. Rocky loved his family more than anything in the world and cherished the time he spent with them. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Rocky is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Dru Miller Rouley; his daughter, Shelly Lovas and her husband, Bryan; a brother, Robert Rouley and his wife, Francis; five sisters, Michelle Mire, Shannon Rawls and her husband, Eddie, Kathy Laurich, all of Lafayette, Alina Sonnier and her husband, Michael of Many and Claudette Holder of Lafayette; four grandchildren, Austin, Adam and Olivia Lovas and Reagan Rouley and her mother, Adrienne Lovas; his extra grandchildren, Christopher and Cameron Mouledous and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy "Blackie" and Mary Ella Allemand Rouley; his son, Rocky Jay Rouley and a brother-in-law, Jerry Mire. The family wishes to thank Dr. Emily Charlie and Associates and the staff of Bridgeway Hospice, especially his nurse, Crystal Schexnayder for the compassionate care given to Rocky and his family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rocky's family. With regards to the most recent mandates of the current pandemic, social distancing and masks are required for all gatherings in the funeral home. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com.
