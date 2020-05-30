Roderick W. LeJeune
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 pm Monday, June 1, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Roderick W. LeJeune, 68, who passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 in Crowley. Fr. Marshall Boulet will be officiating for the service. Inurnment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Phyllis B. LeJeune of Crowley; two daughters, Edith LeJeune Dupuy and her husband Chris of Baton Rouge, and Emily LeJeune Deer and her husband Bill of Duson; three sisters, Yvonne Meaux, Myrnia Cashi of Crowley, and Diane Gary of Crowley; and six grandchildren, Allison, Kelly, and Rachel Dupuy, and Jase, Robert, and Abigail Deer. Roderick is preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Rena Doucet LeJeune, Sr. and one brother Horace LeJeune, Jr. Condolences and memories may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
