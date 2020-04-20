Private graveside services will be held Tuesday, April 21, 2020 for Roger Dale Gatte, 67, who died Sunday, April 19, 2020 at 6:44 a.m. at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley. Donald Gott will officiate for the service. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Evangeline. Husband, Dad, Paw Paw, and Friend to so many took his last breath after a long battle with cancer. He will be missed by people all over the world due to his occupation as Drilling Superintendent with BP for over 35 years. He was a man that spent all his adult life in the oilfield and prided himself with very strong work ethic and most of all providing for his family. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge #249 in Jennings. His love for sports is what occupied his time when he was not working along with supporting his kids/grandkids at all their extracurricular events. After retirement, he took up gardening as a hobby. He also enjoyed working in his yard, but his favorite pastimes were BBQing (always trying a new recipe), watching ALL LSU sports, and spending time with his beloved family! His six grand girls always enjoyed visiting because there was always plenty of sweets to eat and even secretly loved how much he would tease them about everything!! They also knew that he was their #1 supporter, whether it was one of the many dance recitals or a sporting events, his girls could always count on Paw Paw to be there!! His love, support, and friendship will truly be missed by all!!! Roger is survived by his wife of 48 years, Barbara LaCombe Gatte of Evangeline; one daughter, Gretchen Sloane and Shannon Lemoine of Evangeline; one son, Landon Gatte and his wife Shelly of Evangeline; one sister, Phoebe G. Miller of Bayou Vista, LA; seven grandchildren, Brittany Ridout and her husband Alexx, Kennedy Sloane, Ireland Sloane, Noelle Gatte, Rhilee Gatte, Hunter Lemoine and Christopher Lemoine; one great-grandchild, Kimber Ridout and one great-grandchild on the way, Braxx Cain Ridout. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Evelyn Gatte; one brother, Terry Gatte. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to Rogers two favorite charities: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) or Shriners Hospitals for Children (www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org). Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020.