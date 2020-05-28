Roger George "R.J." Petit, Jr., longtime resident of Destrehan, LA, passed away May 26, 2020 in New Iberia, LA at the age of 80. Roger was born February 17, 1940 in Good Hope, LA, the son of the late Roger Sr. and Leonie Faucheux. A 1960 graduate of Destrehan High School, Roger entered the United States Marine Corps shortly after graduation, serving honorably as an airplane mechanic in first California, then Cherry Point, NC, where he met his wife Karen. After his military service he began work at LP&L's Little Gypsy Plant, working his way up to contract supervisor, before his retirement in 1995. Roger had many hobbies throughout the years – skeet shooting, hunting, fishing, gardening, shrimping, crabbing, raising rabbits. He also liked to cook and did it well. A longtime member of the LaBranche Duck Club, R.J. spent many hours pursing his hobbies at The Camp. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Karen Laughlin Petit, daughter Tracy Frederick and her husband Craig of New Iberia and grandchildren Alex, Katie, Ethan and Emma Frederick. He is also survived by sister Geraldine Lovell and husband Roy of St. Rose, LA, sister Marian Klibert of Reserve, LA, sister-in-law Gertie Petit of Kentucky and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers Emmett and Charles Ray, sisters Delma Guidry and Martha Mamola and his beloved son Brandon Petit. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff and nurses of Consolata Nursing Home for their help through this very difficult time, particularly Connie Louviere for her kindness and compassion. Services will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Destrehan, LA on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Visitation begins at 10 am, followed by Mass at 11 am. Burial will take place immediately after Mass at the church cemetery. The family and church kindly request those attending the service wear masks and practice social distancing. To share a memory with the family please visit www.HCAlexander.com.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 28 to May 29, 2020.