Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 22, 2020 at a 12:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Francis Regis Catholic Church in Arnaudville for Roland J. Kidder, age 81, who passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at his residence in Arnaudville. Interment will be in St. Francis Regis Cemetery in Arnaudville. The Rev. Travis Abadie, pastor of St. Francis Regis Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Musical selections will be provided by Debbie Leblanc, accompanied by Phyllis Simar on the organ. The songs will be Amazing Grace, Isaiah 49, How Great Thou Art, One Day At A Time, Wind Beneath My Wings, and Ava Maria. Mr. Kidder was a native and lifelong resident of Arnaudville having been a parishioner of St. Francis Regis Catholic Church. He was employed with T.J. James as a Dredge Boat Captain for thirty-two years. He loved fishing, gardening and hunting. Mr. Kidder, affectionately known by his family as "Poppa", was the most loving, selfless, and hardworking man. He had an infectious personality with a smile to match, was quick witted, and loved to make his family laugh. He will be greatly missed. Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of sixty-one years, Lou Mary Angelle Kidder of Arnaudville; two sons, Mark Kidder and his wife, Theresa, of Arnaudville and Mitchell James Kidder and his wife, Denise, of Milton; one daughter, Lisa Kidder and her husband, Keith, of Carencro; seven grandchildren, Kyla Kidder Schambough and her husband, Kraig, Kasey Kidder and his wife, Danielle, Janae Kidder, Jeslyn Kidder, Madison Kidder, Brock Romero and his wife, Jami, and Brook Romero and his wife, Tami; twelve great grandchildren, Kalon Kidder, Kamryn Schambough, Addison Kidder, Kade Schambough, Karter Schambough, Kullen Schambough, Kaden Tebow, Rylie Romero, Keylee Tebow, Kynsi Romero, Cami Romero and Jacob Romero; and two brothers, Johnny Kidder and his wife, Amy, of Bridge City, TX and Robert Kidder and his wife, Jeanette, of Arnaudville. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Kidder and the former Winola Lagrange Kidder; and three brothers, Earl Kidder, Edward Kidder and Floyd Kidder. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Wednesday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Thursday. Pallbearers will be Mark Kidder, Mitchell Kidder, Keith Kidder, Kasey Kidder, Brock Romero and Brook Romero. Honorary pallbearers will be Kraig Schambough, Johnny Kidder and Robert Kidder. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the members and staff of Hospice of Acadiana, Dr. Michael Cain, and the staff of Acadiana Cancer Center in Lafayette. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
Melancon Funeral Home of Arnaudville, 224 Main Street, (337) 754-5725, is in charge of arrangements.