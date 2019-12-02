Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roland J. Rivette Sr.. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Arnaudville 224 Main Street Arnaudville , LA 70512 (337)-754-5725 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at a 2:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Francis Regis Catholic Church in Arnaudville for Roland J. Rivette, Sr., age 80, who passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. Interment will be held at a later date. The Rev. Gary Schexnayder will officiate at the services. Mr. Rivette was a native and lifelong resident of Arnaudville, having been a parishioner of St. Francis Regis Catholic Church. He was a detective with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Department for over twenty years and was a farmer and cattleman for his entire adult life. Mr. Roland was a true character. He was an avid outdoorsman, a proud patriot, a United States Veteran and military police officer, and a gregarious storyteller (sometimes more often than once). He was generous, loving, caring and fun to be around. Above all, Mr. Roland was an amazing husband, father and grandfather. He was a loving family man who will be missed by all who cherished him. Survivors include his wife, Rose Marie Rivette; two sons, Shane J. Rivette of Lafayette and Oscar Troy Rivette of Abu Dhabi, UAE; two daughters, Melissa Rivette Usie and her husband, Randy, of Arnaudville and Amy Rivette Chalala and her husband, Patrick, of Lafayette; nine grandchildren, Christopher and Oscar Alexander Rivette, Lexi Rivette, Ben, Natalie, Lauren and Olivia Usie and Katya and Christian Chalala; and one sister, Betty Rivette Angelle and her husband, Donald, of Arnaudville; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar Leon Rivette and the former Zula Lalonde; one son, Roland Rivette, Jr.; and his in-laws, Leon and Wilda Hardy. A rosary will be prayed at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 7:00 a.m. Wednesday until service time on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in the name of Mr. Roland J. Rivette, Sr. be made to the United States Veterans Affairs at Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at a 2:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Francis Regis Catholic Church in Arnaudville for Roland J. Rivette, Sr., age 80, who passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. Interment will be held at a later date. The Rev. Gary Schexnayder will officiate at the services. Mr. Rivette was a native and lifelong resident of Arnaudville, having been a parishioner of St. Francis Regis Catholic Church. He was a detective with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Department for over twenty years and was a farmer and cattleman for his entire adult life. Mr. Roland was a true character. He was an avid outdoorsman, a proud patriot, a United States Veteran and military police officer, and a gregarious storyteller (sometimes more often than once). He was generous, loving, caring and fun to be around. Above all, Mr. Roland was an amazing husband, father and grandfather. He was a loving family man who will be missed by all who cherished him. Survivors include his wife, Rose Marie Rivette; two sons, Shane J. Rivette of Lafayette and Oscar Troy Rivette of Abu Dhabi, UAE; two daughters, Melissa Rivette Usie and her husband, Randy, of Arnaudville and Amy Rivette Chalala and her husband, Patrick, of Lafayette; nine grandchildren, Christopher and Oscar Alexander Rivette, Lexi Rivette, Ben, Natalie, Lauren and Olivia Usie and Katya and Christian Chalala; and one sister, Betty Rivette Angelle and her husband, Donald, of Arnaudville; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar Leon Rivette and the former Zula Lalonde; one son, Roland Rivette, Jr.; and his in-laws, Leon and Wilda Hardy. A rosary will be prayed at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 7:00 a.m. Wednesday until service time on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in the name of Mr. Roland J. Rivette, Sr. be made to the United States Veterans Affairs at volunteer.va.gov/apps/volunteernow/. The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to Nathalia Rivette, Dr. Joseph Brierre, Eric Buller, PA, Dr. Eric Thommassee, Dr. Ernest Kinchen with the VA, and all of the healthcare professionals and staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Arnaudville, 224 Main Street, (337) 754-5725, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close