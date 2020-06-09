A Funeral Service will be celebrated Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 11:00 am at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Roland Jerry Berry, 80, who passed away Monday, June 8 at his residence in Duson. Visitation will be observed on Wednesday, June 10 from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm and resumes Thursday, June 11 at 9:00 am until the time of service, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery. Pastor Jack Harris of First Church of Christ in Jennings will officiate. Roland was born July 5, 1939, in Edgerly, Louisiana and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. He graduated from high school and went on to attend Ozark Bible College in Missouri. A proud veteran, Roland served for eight years in the United States Air National Guard. Long ago, he worked at Lafayette Fruit Company before moving on to work at Borden's Milk plant for eight years as a sterilizer, pasteurizing milk. Roland was a minister of Northgate Church of Christ for 38 years. Roland was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed painting homes, cutting grass and any "handy-man" job he could get his hands on. He liked to collect baseball cards, attended UL basketball games and other sporting events any chance he could. Most of all, Roland had a passion for sharing the gospel with others and loved spending time with his family and friends. Roland is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Terrell Faye Smith Berry of Duson; three daughters, Sandra Berry Benham and her husband, William "Bill" Benham of Carencro, Carla Berry Richard and her husband, Wendell Richard of Duson, and Melanie Berry Head and her husband, Josh Head of Harriman, TN; a son, Eric Berry and his wife, Cathy Berry of Lafayette; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Nora Jane Sloane Berry; a brother, Leo Berry; two sisters, Marjorie White and Lois Berry and a baby sister, Teddy Jean Williams. Pallbearers will be Eric Berry, Wendell Richard, Sean Berry, Levi Credeur, Kenny Page and Ren Richard. The family wishes to thank the staff Amedisys Hospice and the doctors at Lafayette General Medical Center for the compassionate care given to Roland and his family. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.