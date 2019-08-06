A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 11:00 AM in St. Edmond Catholic Church in Lafayette, for Roland Paul Bernard, age 86, who passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at his daughter's residence in Duson. Interment will be in St. Peter's Cemetery in Carencro. Reverend Gary Schexnayder, will conduct the funeral services. Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Jenell "Nell" Bourque Bernard; his son, Bryan Bernard and his wife Traci; his daughter, Lori Broussard and her husband Daniel; and his granddaughters, Danielle, Brandi, and Megan Broussard. He was preceded in death by his father, Napoleon "Nap" Bernard; and his mother, Sophie Guidry Hulin and her husband Nelson. A resident of Lafayette most of his life, Roland served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War. He received his Bachelors Degree in Business from SLI. He was an avid baseball fan, often cheering on his favorite team, the St. Louis Cardinals. Roland was a supporting grandfather, attending all of his granddaughter's events. He was a loving family man who will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Pallbearers will be Bryan Bernard, Daniel Broussard, Leighton Mire, Ed Broussard, Joshua Nelands, and Christian Griggs. Honorary Pallbearer will be John Gill. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Thursday from 8:00 AM until the time of service. A Rosary will be prayed Wednesday at 6:00 PM in the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made in Roland's name to Hospice of Acadiana or for Masses to be prayed in his memory. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019