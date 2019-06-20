A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 10:00 am at Trinity Anglican Church at 3001 Verot School Rd. in Lafayette, LA for Rolland "Rolly" Edward Fisher, 95, who passed away June 14th at his home in Tennessee, surrounded by his family. The Reverend Peter Johnston, Rector of Trinity Anglican Church, will officiate. Inurnment with military honors will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette. Rolly was born in Omaha, Nebraska on June 6, 1924, to the late Harvey D. and Esther Swanson Fisher. He was a decorated WWII veteran who served on the Pacific Coast during WWII. Rolly enjoyed duck hunting, off-shore fishing, practical jokes, singing and watching Nebraska football games. He loved his family and his dogs very much and was a devout Christian and a kind and gentle man. Mr. Fisher is survived by his daughter Karen Weinheimer and her husband Carlos, of Columbia, TN; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jean Shaw Fisher; two children, Mark R. Fisher and Paula Jean Fisher; and six brothers and sisters. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Fisher's name to Trinity Anglican Church, 3001 Verot School Rd., Lafayette, LA, 70508, (337) 205-2320 or at www.trinitylafayette.com. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St., Lafayette, (337) 981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from June 20 to June 22, 2019