Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00am at Kinchen Funeral Home for Mr. Ronald Arceneaux who passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Ronald "Pod'Na" Arceneaux was born May 28, 1958 to the union of Rose Margaret and Felton Arceneaux Sr. He was the 8th of 11 children. Pod'Na, as he was known to many was; "The Life of the Party", be it family or friends. He had a heart of gold and loved his family, unconditionally. Mr. Ronald "Pod'Na" leaves to cherish his memories, his mother; Rose Margaret Arceneaux, long time companion; Anna Sonnier, eight sisters; Barbara Barnes, Shelia Howard, Ellen Arceneaux, Patricia Charles, Helen Goodman, Marvel Simon, and Shannon (Kenneth) Lewis, step-sister; Billie Joyce Griffin, five brothers; Felton (Freda) Arceneaux, Ralland (Theresa) Arceneaux, Patrick (Liz) Arceneaux, Arthur (Ursula) Goodman, Phillip Goodman, step-son; Daniel Felix, uncle; Dalton (Skippy) Howard and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father; Felton Arceneaux Sr., brothers; Dalton (Sarge) Arceneaux, Johnny Jack, and Terry Arceneaux, sisters; Christina Goodman, and Patricia Broussard, niece; Tressa B. Noel, nephew; Deamondre Arceneaux, paternal grandparents; John and Belzaire Arceneaux, and maternal grandparents; Beatrice Gabriel and Victor Howard. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 7:00am until time of service at 11:00am at Kinchen Funeral Home. Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette LA 70501 is in charge of arrangements. Additionally, condolences to the family can be expressed on our website at www.kinchenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019