Memorial Services celebrating the life of Ronald Batiste will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 in the Chapel of Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory, 108 Hardware Road, Broussard, LA. The family will receive visitors beginning at 10 AM until time of services at 11 AM. Ronald "Flipper" Batiste, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 in Lafayette, LA. Ronald was born August 23, 2020 to the late Serena Batiste Joseph and the late Robert Jones. Ronald was a loving brother. He was well-known and liked by many people. Ronald was always the life of the party. He enjoyed reading The Bible and the dictionary. He is survived by his brothers, Bobby Joseph and Tommy Batiste (Ursula) of St. Martinville, LA; Warren Michael Batiste of Broussard, LA; sisters, Toni Seahorn and Mary Jackson (Ivan) of Houston TX and Mary Bell (Armond) of Rochester, NY and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Serena Batiste Joseph; father, Robert Jones; sisters, Veronica (Love) Narcisse, and Debra Ann (Annie) Williams; brother, Lester (Pecan) Batiste; and maternal grandparents, Lena and Samuel Batiste. The family of Ronald Batiste would like to thank Catholic Charities under the Diocese of Lafayette for the many years of assistance provided to Ronald. Your many acts of kindness did not go unnoticed. And special thank you to all Ronald's friends and extended family for your support and comfort during this time of loss. Share your condolences, words of comfort and send memorial gifts to the family of Ronald Batiste by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com.
