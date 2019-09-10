Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald "Brod" Credeur. View Sign Service Information Duhon Funeral Home 900 E Texas Ave Rayne , LA 70578 (337)-334-3600 Visitation 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Duhon Funeral Home 900 E Texas Ave Rayne , LA 70578 View Map Rosary 6:00 PM Duhon Funeral Home 900 E Texas Ave Rayne , LA 70578 View Map Visitation 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM Duhon Funeral Home 900 E Texas Ave Rayne , LA 70578 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Duhon Funeral Home 900 E Texas Ave Rayne , LA 70578 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne for Ronald "Brod" Credeur, 80, who passed away at his home in Scott on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 4:45 P.M. Deacon Dennis LaCroix from St. Joseph Catholic Church will be officiating for the services. Burial will be held at a later date at St. Peter and Paul's Catholic Church Cemetery in Scott. The family has requested the visitation to be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. in the Funeral Home Chapel. A Rosary will be recited on Thursday at 6 o'clock in the evening in the Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will resume on Friday at 8:00 A.M. until time of services. Ronald was a lifelong resident of Scott, Louisiana. He served in the 14th Armored Cavalry Regiment Third Battalion Regiment U.S. Army PFC from 1956-1958. He most fondly remembered his time serving in Germany. He had a lifelong career in the oil industry, beginning as a roustabout and working his way up to a consultant in his 47 year career. He was an avid fan and supporter of the LSU tigers football team. Ronald loved spending time with his family and extended family. His family was a joy to him. He enjoyed Cajun Music and dancing to his favorite entertainers Ivy Dugas, Jackie Caillier, Keith Richard, Danny Cormier, Benny Mueller and their families. Ronald could have a conversation with anyone. Ronald is survived by his wife of 60 ½ years Shirley M Credeur (Perrodin). He left behind a large and loving family including: two sons: Lennie Credeur and his partner Karen Vernay of Elgin, TX; Chuck Credeur and his wife Angela of Arlington, NE; and three daughters: Pamela Foster and her husband Dwayne Foster; Mitzi Lantier and her fiancé, Kevin Fabacher; and Amanda and her husband Bobby Smith, all from Scott, Louisiana; one brother, James A. and wife, Annadine Credeur. His 19 grandchildren: Angela Ledford and her husband Steve, Alison Vernay and her partner Matthew Lewis, Sarah Vernay , Christopher Miller, Wayne Smith, Amanda Dawn Schultz, Angela Credeur and her partner Demetrio Gutierrez, and Jayden Credeur of Freemont, Nebraska; Casey Lecher and her husband Karll of Irene, South Dakota; Dale Credeur of Republic, Missouri; Joshua Credeur of Yankton, South Dakota; James J. Credeur of Bend, Oregon; Tenna Boutin and her partner Larry Landry, Tabitha Romero and her husband Ross Romero, Jake Lantier and his fiancé, Rainee Rourke, and Benny Lantier of Scott; James Fabacher, and his fiancé, Taryn Schexnayder and Kristie Comeaux and her partner Jarred of Youngsville, Louisiana; his granddog and buddy, Hunter; 35 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren, numerous inlaws and outlaws, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, father Woodley Credeur, his mother Hilda "Toon" Boudreaux Credeur Hebert and stepfather Russell "Bay" J Hebert; one sister Edna M. Breaux, one grandson Cody J. Foster and one granddaughter Katelan C. Foster. The Pallbearers for the service will be Chuck Credeur, Kevin Fabacher Sr., Dwayne Foster, Ross Romero, Jake Lantier, Benny Lantier, Landen Romero, Lennie Credeur and James A. Credeur. Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Smith, Colden Romero, Paxton Lantier, Dale Credeur, Joshua Credeur, James J. Credeur, and Godfrey Brasseaux, Donald Laughlin. The family would like to extend their thanks to the doctors and staff of Our Lady of Lourdes, AMG Specialty Hospital, and Community Hospice and a very special thanks to Dr. Danielle Duhon for all of their support through our time of need. You may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences online to Mr. Credeur's family at Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne for Ronald "Brod" Credeur, 80, who passed away at his home in Scott on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 4:45 P.M. Deacon Dennis LaCroix from St. Joseph Catholic Church will be officiating for the services. Burial will be held at a later date at St. Peter and Paul's Catholic Church Cemetery in Scott. The family has requested the visitation to be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. in the Funeral Home Chapel. A Rosary will be recited on Thursday at 6 o'clock in the evening in the Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will resume on Friday at 8:00 A.M. until time of services. Ronald was a lifelong resident of Scott, Louisiana. He served in the 14th Armored Cavalry Regiment Third Battalion Regiment U.S. Army PFC from 1956-1958. He most fondly remembered his time serving in Germany. He had a lifelong career in the oil industry, beginning as a roustabout and working his way up to a consultant in his 47 year career. He was an avid fan and supporter of the LSU tigers football team. Ronald loved spending time with his family and extended family. His family was a joy to him. He enjoyed Cajun Music and dancing to his favorite entertainers Ivy Dugas, Jackie Caillier, Keith Richard, Danny Cormier, Benny Mueller and their families. Ronald could have a conversation with anyone. Ronald is survived by his wife of 60 ½ years Shirley M Credeur (Perrodin). He left behind a large and loving family including: two sons: Lennie Credeur and his partner Karen Vernay of Elgin, TX; Chuck Credeur and his wife Angela of Arlington, NE; and three daughters: Pamela Foster and her husband Dwayne Foster; Mitzi Lantier and her fiancé, Kevin Fabacher; and Amanda and her husband Bobby Smith, all from Scott, Louisiana; one brother, James A. and wife, Annadine Credeur. His 19 grandchildren: Angela Ledford and her husband Steve, Alison Vernay and her partner Matthew Lewis, Sarah Vernay , Christopher Miller, Wayne Smith, Amanda Dawn Schultz, Angela Credeur and her partner Demetrio Gutierrez, and Jayden Credeur of Freemont, Nebraska; Casey Lecher and her husband Karll of Irene, South Dakota; Dale Credeur of Republic, Missouri; Joshua Credeur of Yankton, South Dakota; James J. Credeur of Bend, Oregon; Tenna Boutin and her partner Larry Landry, Tabitha Romero and her husband Ross Romero, Jake Lantier and his fiancé, Rainee Rourke, and Benny Lantier of Scott; James Fabacher, and his fiancé, Taryn Schexnayder and Kristie Comeaux and her partner Jarred of Youngsville, Louisiana; his granddog and buddy, Hunter; 35 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren, numerous inlaws and outlaws, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, father Woodley Credeur, his mother Hilda "Toon" Boudreaux Credeur Hebert and stepfather Russell "Bay" J Hebert; one sister Edna M. Breaux, one grandson Cody J. Foster and one granddaughter Katelan C. Foster. The Pallbearers for the service will be Chuck Credeur, Kevin Fabacher Sr., Dwayne Foster, Ross Romero, Jake Lantier, Benny Lantier, Landen Romero, Lennie Credeur and James A. Credeur. Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Smith, Colden Romero, Paxton Lantier, Dale Credeur, Joshua Credeur, James J. Credeur, and Godfrey Brasseaux, Donald Laughlin. The family would like to extend their thanks to the doctors and staff of Our Lady of Lourdes, AMG Specialty Hospital, and Community Hospice and a very special thanks to Dr. Danielle Duhon for all of their support through our time of need. You may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences online to Mr. Credeur's family at www.duhonfuneralhome.com. Duhon Funeral Home,LLC- Rayne, (337) 334-3600, 900 East Texas Ave., Rayne, LA 70578 is honored to be in charge of the arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sept. 10 to Sept. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close