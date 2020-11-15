Ronald Ernest Buschel, June 21, 1935 - November 13, 2020. Funeral services for Ronald Ernest Buschel will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at the Skip Montet Memorial Chapel at Lafond Ardoin Funeral Home in Opelousas. Burial will be held at Palmetto Methodist Cemetery. Rev. Regina Hickman will conduct the services. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in the Skip Montet Chapel at Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home from 8:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. A Rosary service will be held at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home. It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that Ronald Ernest Buschel, age 85, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Opelousas General Health System. He was a U. S. Army Veteran who proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict. He was a farmer for many years and worked with the St. Landry Parish Government for numerous years. He will be remembered by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Anna Lee Morain Bushel of Washington; and two daughters, Erica Buschel of Washington and Gretchen Buschel and companion, Mark Jeansonne of Washington. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Buschel and Viola Robertson Buschel. Pallbearers will be Shane Stelly, Kevin Macip, Kenneth Wyble, Murphy Ledoux, Jr., Bobby Charles and Larry Charles. Honorary pallbearer will be Brandon Holloway. Family and Friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com.
LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570 (337-942-2638), has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.