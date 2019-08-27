A graveside service will be held for Mr. Ronald J. Guillot, Sr. on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 2:00 PM at St. John the Evangelist Mausoleum with Fr. Alexander Albert officiating the service. A native and lifelong resident of Jeanerette, Ronald J. Guillot, Sr. was born on October 20, 1928, to Victor and Lena Kern Guillot. Ronald Guillot, Sr. passed away on Sunday; August 25, 2019, at 10:08 AM at Maison Teche Nursing Home. Ronald J. Guillot, Sr enjoyed going to the camp hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed his family time with the family and traveling. He is survived by his grandsons, Victor Guillotte, and companion Jaci Duhon, Jeffrey Guillotte and wife Heather; niece, Connie Thibodeaux and husband Dwight and nephew, Glenn Hebert and wife Linda, great-grandchildren, Grace Guillotte and Camryn Guillotte. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Lena Kearn Guillot; son, Ronald J. Guillot, Jr; sister, Shirley Hebert; daughter-in-law Monica Guillot; and brothers-in-law, Ulysse "Pine" Hebert and L.C. "Buddy" Clement. You may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhhome.org. David Funeral Home 400 Provost (337) 276-5151 is in charge of handling the arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019