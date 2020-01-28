Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald James 'Rock' Albert. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home - Loreauville 118 Main Street Loreauville , LA 70552 (337)-229-8338 Visitation 8:30 AM - 2:00 PM St. Joseph Catholic Church Rosary 11:00 AM St. Joseph Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 2:00 PM St. Joseph Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mr. Ronald James "Rock" Albert, 73 on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 2:00PM at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Godwin Nzeh to serve as the Celebrant. Entombment will follow at St. Elizabeth Cemetery in Coteau Holmes. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 8:30AM until time of service with a recitation of the rosary at 11:00AM. A native and lifelong resident of Loreauville, Mr. Albert passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at a local nursing facility. "Rock" as he was affectionately known, enjoyed tending to his yard and garden. In his younger days he wood worked, making birdhouses and other small figures. Rock had a quick wit and always had a joke for any situation. He also enjoyed having coffee and spending time with friends and family. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Gloria Bonin Albert; children, Ronald Albert Jr. of St. Martinville, Donald Albert and wife Lisa, Wade Albert and wife Lori, Becky Albert Perez and husband Brian, Roland Albert and wife Tammy all of Loreauville; 22 grandchildren; 42 great grandchildren; siblings, Sherline Albert Leblanc, and Johnny Albert Jr. and wife Frances all of Loreauville. He was preceded in death by his parents; Johnny Albert Sr. and Rose Chatagnier Albert; and one infant brother, Johnny Albert Jr. Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Egbert Bonin, Brandon Albert, Joshua Albert, Steve Albert, Corey Albert, Jesse Albert and Therin Leblanc. The family would like to thank Acadian Hospice and Palliative Care and Maison Teche Nursing Home for all of their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mr. Albert's honor to the Iberia Veterans Honor Guard.

