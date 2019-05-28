Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald James Burkhead. View Sign Service Information Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home 2845 S Union Street Opelousas , LA 70570 (337)-942-2638 Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald James Burkhead, born July 20, 1946, passed away on May 23, 2019 at his home after an extended illness. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held on Wednesday, May 29th at 2:00 p.m. in the Skip Montet Chapel at LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home in Opelousas. Deacon Sammy Diesi will officiate the service. Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Ronald was a graduate of Palmetto High School and Louisiana State University (LSU) with a bachelor's degree in Industrial Management. He was employed by Turner Industries of Baton Rouge for 42 years. Ronald was an avid LSU fan and traveled for over 20 years with the LSU Alumni Association to many football games. He also enjoyed LSU baseball and cheered the Tigers to many victories in Omaha at the College World Series. Ronald was a life-long hunter and fisherman and especially loved to deer hunt and squirrel hunt. His parents, Paul Burkhead and Mary Sliman Burkheard predeceased him. He is survived by his wife of more than 40 years, Shirley Dupuy Burkhead, his sister, Sharon Perez and her husband, Frank Perez of Baton Rouge and his niece, Stephanie Blanchard. He is also survived by his three stepchildren, Tammy Pons, Russell LaFleur, and Ricky LaFleur, and seven stepgrandchildren and five great stepgrandchildren. The family is grateful for the superb care by Dr. Michael Cain and Dr. Hargroder and all of the staff of La. Hospice & Palliative Care and also the wonderful care by Moe, Linda, Anne, and Alice Cormier. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations are made to . The family has entrusted Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas (2845 S. Union St. Opelousas, LA 70570) with arrangements.



