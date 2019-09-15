A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 pm on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Maurice for Ronald James Romero, 70, who passed away on September 14, 2019. Reverend Paul Bienvenu, Pastor, will be Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Ronnie, a resident of Maurice, was the son of the late Harry Joseph Romero, Sr. and the former Lorena LeMaire. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Cludette Sellers Romero; two children, Charolette Gail Romero, and Rickey Lance Romero and his wife, Rachelle; grandchildren, Chris O'Quinn, Ryan O'Quinn and Krista Romero; great-grandchildren, Gavin LeBouef, Blayke Jean O'Quinn and Kennedi Claire O'Quinn; sister, Deborah Ann Suire; and sister-in-law Sharon DeBlanc and her husband Donald. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Harry Joseph Romero, Jr. and one grandson, Brandon O'Quinn. Pallbearers will be Ryan O'Quinn, Chris O'Quinn, David Montet, Jason Romero, Randall Romero and Kendal Fontenot. Honorary Pallbearers will be Gavin LeBouef and Robert Vollmer. Personal condolences may be sent to the Romero family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 200 Chief H. Fred Road, Maurice, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, 2019