A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Church for Ronald Joseph Cormier, Sr., 83, who passed away on May 22, 2019. Burial will take place in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. Ron, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late O'Neil J. Cormier, Sr. and the former Inez Judice. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Barbara Fontenot Cormier; three children, Beulah Bee, Pam A. Cormier Hackathorn, and Ronald J. Cormier, Jr.; four step-children, Jolene M. Dominique, Jamie S. Monlezun, Joan M. Cumella, and Clint P. Dugas; 17 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; siblings, O'Neil J. "Pookie" Cormier, Jr., Karen Cormier Smith and Rodney Cormier. He was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings, Larry Cormier and Sandra Cormier O'Neill. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM. A Rosary will be recited at 6:00 PM on Friday evening in the funeral home. Visiting hours will continue on Saturday from 8:00 AM until the time of service. The family would like to thank the staffs of Hospice Compassus and Our Lady of the Oaks for their compassionate care and heartfelt dedication in caring for Poppa as well as the family. Personal condolences may be sent to the Cormier family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 22 to May 25, 2019