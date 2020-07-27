A Celebration of life service will be held for Mr. Ronald L. Henrie, at 1:00 PM on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Martin and Castille's La Fleur De Lis Chapel in Lafayette. Mr. Ronald Henrie, passed away at the age of 74 on Friday, July 24, 2020, at his residence in Lafayette. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Friday, July 31, 2020, from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at 1:00 PM. Reverend Gilbert Dutel will conduct the funeral service. Mr. Ronald proudly served this great nation for 37 years in the United States Army and the Louisiana Army National Guard. He was an avid Tulane University fan and he was also a member of the St. Bernard Chapter Tulane Booster Club. Some of his pass times included watching baseball, New Orleans Saints football and any other sports that came on TV while snuggling with his grand-dogs, Teddy and Beau. He loved running, but his passion in life was his family. His favorite saying was, "I love my little family" and he cherished every moment spent with those he loved. He will be deeply missed by all that knew him and memories of him will be cherished for a lifetime. Survivors include his loving wife of 39 years, Mrs. Dianne Flick Henrie of Lafayette; his daughter, Stefanie Michele Henrie of Lafayette; his sister, Cheryl Henrie Hochberger of Montgomery, TX; his brother-in-law, Anthony Luna; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Ann Catalanotto Henrie; his parents, Eugene J. Henrie and Anna Mae Chiasson Henrie; his sister-in-laws, Carol Luna and Marlene Acosta and his brother-in-law, Ernest Hochberger. Memorial contributions can be made in Mr. Henrie's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Henrie family to Acadian Ambulance and the Lafayette Police Department for their urgent and compassionate response for the Henrie family. A special thanks to Martin and Castille Funeral Home for handling all the details of Mr. Ronald's service and emotional support provided to the family. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com.
