A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Ronald R. Landry on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Landry Catholic Church in Opelousas. Rev. Fr. Gary Schexnayder will celebrate the Mass. Rite of Committal will follow at a later date in the St. Landry Cemetery. Ronald passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at his home in Washington, surrounded by his devoted family. He was 84. Ronald was born and raised in Opelousas, and he attended UL Lafayette (then known as Southwestern Louisiana Institute). Upon the invitation of the U.S. government, he served two years in the Army which included 13 months overseas. He afterwards moved to New Orleans and embarked on his four-decade career in industrial contracting. He married and raised a family on Niagara Drive-a village one block long, Retirement and Hurricane Katrina prompted his move back to Acadiana in 2005. A self-taught craftsman, Ronald amassed an inventory of tools envied-and borrowed-by his neighbors. An unfailingly honest and generous soul, he was idolized by the men he managed and mentored during his career. A husband, father, and grandfather whose commitment to his family was an ever-present shield, his loss is profound. Ronald is survived by his wife of 56 years, Bessie Myers Landry of Washington; son, Robert R. Landry of New York, NY; three daughters, Lisa C. Landry of Washington, Catherine A. Landry of Houston, TX; and Martha Landry Hightower and husband, Benjamin of Austin, TX; one brother, Craig R. Landry and wife, Kay of Baton Rouge; and three grandchildren, Jake Juvé, Camille Hightower, and Elizabeth Hightower. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Louise Landry, and his parents, Chester R. Landry and Alvina Miller Landry. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. in the Skip Montet Chapel at Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home in Opelousas. On Saturday, visitation will continue from 8:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A rosary will be prayed on Friday at 6:00 p.m. by Rev. Fr. Austin Leger.

