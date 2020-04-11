A Private Graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 14, 2020 for Ronald Scott Lawson, 78, who died Friday, April 10, 2020 at 11:13 a.m. at Lafayette General Medical Center. Rev. Cullen Clark, Pastor of First Baptist Church, will officiate the service. Burial will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum. Ron was a proud lifelong member of First Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. His faith was evident to everyone who knew him. Ron's favorite pastime was spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was an Architect and served as a building code inspector for Acadia Parish for many years. As an Architect he used his God given talents to serve others by designing and helping to build the Welcome House. He was a member of the Crowley Rotary Club, he represented his fellow Rotarians internationally in Prague, Czech Republic in 2018. He had a lifelong love for flying. He was a licensed sport pilot and enjoyed building and flying his own experimental aircraft. Ron is survived by one daughter, Kelly Lawson Schupp and her husband Orion of Baton Rouge; one son, Lee Lawrence Lawson and his wife Linda of Crowley; four grandchildren, Emily and Matthew Lawson, Benjamin and Adam Schupp; one sister, Joy Cobena of Houston, TX; one brother, Larry Lawson and his wife Marilyn of Crowley. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Barbara Baronet Lawson; his parents, L. B. and Lillian McCreary Lawson; brother-in-law, Henry Cobena. The family requests memorial contributions to be made to: First Baptist Church Building Fund, 228 East 4th Street, Crowley, LA 70526. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526,337-783-3313.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020